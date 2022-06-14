GIMP 2.10.32 Released with Support for 8/16-bit CMYK(A) TIFF Files, BigTIFF

The GIMP development team released today GIMP 2.10.32 as a new maintenance update to the GIMP 2.10 stable series while they are still working hard on the next major update, GIMP 3.0.

GIMP 2.10.32 is here almost six months after GIMP 2.10.30 with a bunch of cool changes, starting with support for importing 8-bit and 16-bit CMYK(A) TIFF files, support for importing and exporting BigTIFF files, as well as built-in support for JPEG XL files (without the need of a third-party plugin).

This release also improves support for importing XCF files by making sure more data is now recovered from corrupted XCF files, implements a new “Flip the image vertically on export” option that lets you flip DDS images during export, along with a new “Visible layers” option that lets you export the entire image render.

Some metadata handling improvements are present as well in GIMP 2.10.32, especially for PSD (Photoshop) files, there’s a new IPTC checkbox when exporting WebP images, and loading transparent EPS files is now possible.

The BMP, RAW, and DICOM file formats were also improved, and the Text tool received support for localized glyphs. On top of that, all the official themes received an on-hover indicator around the eye 👁️ and link 🔗 toggles in Layer/Channel/Path Dialog tree-views.

Last but not least, GIMP’s Dark theme received a new on-hover effect for the radio menu items to improve readability, and the Color icon theme now features thin contrast borders to the ‘close’ and ‘detach’ icons, also to improve readability.

Under the hood, this release is powered by the GEGL 0.4.36 and babl 0.1.90 libraries. For more details on the changes implemented in this new stable release, check out the release notes. Meanwhile, you can download GIMP 2.10.32 right now from the official website or install it as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Last updated 43 mins ago