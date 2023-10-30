VLC 3.0.20 Brings Fixes for Potential Security Issue, AV1 Hardware Decoder

VideoLAN released today VLC 3.0.20 as a new update in the latest VLC 3.0 series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform media player software for GNU/Linux, Android, iOS, macOS, tvOS, and Windows systems.

Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.

On top of that, VLC 3.0.20 addresses an events propagation issue that occurred when double-clicking with the mouse wheel, a green line issue in full-screen for D3D11 video output, as well as a UI issue on Windows systems.

As you can see, this is a very small update, but it’s still highly recommended that you install it as soon as possible for a better, bug/crash-free experience. For now, VLC 3.0.20 is only available for download from here as a source tarball that you’ll have to compile on your GNU/Linux distribution.

If that’s not the case for you, you’ll have to wait until this new version becomes available on your distro’s stable repositories. You can also install VLC as a Flatpak app from Flathub or a Snap app from the Snap Store. In addition, Ubuntu users can use Rob Savoury’s PPA to install the latest VLC version.

At the moment of writing, VLC 3.0.20 is only available as a source tarball. I will update the article accordingly when it will be available on the Linux stores or PPA mentioned above, as well as on any other popular GNU/Linux distributions.

