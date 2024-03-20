DXVK 2.3.1 Brings More Efficient Shader Code Generation on NVIDIA GPUs

DXVK 2.3.1 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download bringing several improvements and bug fixes for various games.

Coming more than six months after DXVK 2.3, the DXVK 2.3.1 release is here to allow more efficient shader code generation on NVIDIA GPUs by using the VK_NV_raw_access_chains Vulkan extension, which is currently only supported on Vulkan beta drivers, NVIDIA 550.40.55 or later, and requires Proton Experimental.

According to the developers, this change is “intended to close the gap to Windows performance drivers”, especially in D3D11 games. However, they also said that not all D3D11 games will see an improvement when using this extension.

As with all new DXVK releases, several games received improvements. These release fixes bugs or improves performance for Flatout 3, Shank 2, Flammable Freddy, Blood Rayne, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Ace Combat Assault Horizon, Assassin’s Creed 2, Battlefield 2, Battlefield 2142, Battlestations Midway, and Dead Space (2008).

Also improved are the Codename Panzers Phase One/Two, Granblue Fantasy Relink, Gujian 2, Kenshi, MySims, Operation Flashpoint: Red River, SkyDrift, Sonic CD, Supreme Ruler Ultimate, Tales from the Borderlands, The Settlers, Total War: Medieval 2, UK Train Simulator 1, and War Thunder video games.

DXVK 2.3.1 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page, but you will have to compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution. If that’s not your cup of tea, you’ll have to wait for it to land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

Developing story…

Last updated 7 seconds ago