DXVK 2.3 Improves Performance in Tomb Raider Anniversary and Fixes Many Bugs

DXVK 2.3 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download bringing several improvements and bug fixes for various games.

DXVK 2.3 is here almost four months after DXVK 2.2 to improve the presentation functionality by signaling frame latency events when an image is actually being presented, but only if the VK_KHR_present_wait Vulkan extension is supported and vertical synchronization is enabled. On Linux, this requires Gamescope.

According to the release notes, this functionality is also used to more accurately report the number of frames that are actually being presented via DXGI frame statistics. Additionally, on systems where the VK_EXT_swapchain_maintenance1 Vulkan extension is supported, there’s no longer a need for recreating the Vulkan swap chain to enable and disable vertical synchronization.

DXVK 2.3 also deprecates the use of the dxgi.nvapiHack configuration option, which was replaced by a new option called dxgi.hideNvidiaGpu , alongside similar options for AMD and Intel GPUs. This paves the way for implementing more targeted application workarounds for issues with XESS libraries in the future.

As with all new DXVK releases, several games received improvements. These release fixes bugs or improves performance for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Far Cry 2, A Total War Saga: TROY, Halo Online, RaceRoom Racing Experience, Test Drive Unlimited 2, The Sims 2, Train Simulator Classic, F.E.A.R., Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Elden Ring, and Titanfall.

DXVK 2.3 is available for download right now from the project’s GitHub page, but you will have to compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution. If that’s not the case for you, you’ll have to wait for it to land in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 34 mins ago