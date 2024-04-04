Qt Creator 13 Released with Offline and Online Installers for Linux on ARM

Coming about four and a half months after Qt Creator 12, Qt Creator 13 is out now as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that simplifies GUI application development in Qt.

Highlights of Qt Creator 13 include offline and online installers for Linux on ARM, a revamped visual style for the Welcome mode, initial support for iOS 17 devices, and improvements to the docking UI used in the Widget Designer and Debug mode.

“The “locked” state is gone, and instead you can always drag panels around at the titles. For multiple panels that are layed out in a vertical stack, we added the option to temporarily collapse individual panels,” reads the blog announcement

Qt Creator 13 also introduces support for creating, building, deploying, running, and debugging Qt 6 and CMake-based applications for devices that use the Qt Application Manager, as well as support for creating Python kits for Python projects using the “Generate Kit” button in the Python interpreters preferences.

On top of that, Qt Creator now supports setting up language servers for YAML, JSON, and Bash via npm, makes it possible to navigate from QML components to the corresponding C++ code in a project, and re-organizes the Clang Format settings where custom settings are now a text editor with syntax checking.

Starting with this release, the default build directory was changed to be within a “build” subdirectory of the project sources, which is required for Docker support, as well as for CMake projects. Users will be able to change the default build directory in Preferences > Build & Run > Default Build Properties > Default build directory.

Last but not least, Qt Creator 13 introduces a new feature called “Vanished Targets” by listing missing kits for a project in a section in the Projects mode, from where you can create a kit for your project, as well as to copy the preserved build, deploy it, and run settings to a different kit.

Of course, there are numerous other small improvements and bug fixes in Qt Creator 13, so make sure that you study the full changelog if you want to know all about these changes. Meanwhile, you can download Qt Creator 13 right now from the official website for 64-bit AArch64 (ARM64) Linux systems.

