Qt Creator 12 Released with Screen Recording and Compiler Explorer Plugins

The Qt Project announced today the release and general availability of Qt Creator 12 as the latest stable update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) application.

Qt Creator 12 is here four months after Qt Creator 11 and introduces several new features, starting with the integration of the Compiler Explorer created by Matt Godbolt. With this, Qt Creator will ask Compiler Explorer to compile and execute code, generate assembly, and show you the result.

The Compiler Explorer plugin can be accessed from Tools > Compiler Explorer > Open Compiler Explorer and can be used with multiple editors. You can also configure different compilers to use the Compiler Explorer plugin, which is disabled by default and needs to be enabled from Help > About Plugins > CompilerExplorer.

Qt Creator 12 also introduces a ScreenRecorder plugin to finally let you record your screen for bug reports, sharing, blog posts, etc. Just like the Compiler Explorer plugin, the ScreenRecorder plugin is disabled by default and needs to be enabled from Help > About Plugins > ScreenRecorder.

On top of that, this release introduces debugging and profiling for CMake 3.27 and later via the Debug Adapter Protocol (DAP), allowing you to set breakpoints in your project’s CMake files, as well as to debug CMake’s configuration process.

The CMake debugging functionality can be activated from Debug > Start Debugging > Start CMake Debugging. Starting with this release, Qt Creator also lets you start CMake in profiling mode via the new Analyze > CMake Profiler option. The results will be opened in Qt Creator’s trace file viewer.

Also for CMake, this release improves the editor for CMake files with new functionality like macro support, jumping to function, target and package definitions, help tooltips, as well as expanded completion.

Qt Creator 12 also adds support for LLVM 17.0.1 to the Clangd and the Clang analyzer tools, adds buttons for text styles to the Markdown editor, adds proxy support to the Copilot integration, adds project-specific settings for C++ file naming and documentation comments, and enables automatic detection of PySide installations.

Multiple fixes and extensions have been added for C++ refactoring operations as well, and Qt Creator 12 promises to significantly improve the startup performance on various setups. For more details, you can check out the full changelog.

Qt Creator 12 is available for download right now from the official website as a source tarball and a universal binary installer that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

