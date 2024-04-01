System76’s Oryx Pro Linux Laptop Gets 14th Gen Intel HX-Class CPU and More RAM

Linux hardware vendor System76 has updated their Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop with a 14th Gen Intel HX-Class processor and more memory than previous versions.

It’s been more than nine months since System76 updated the Oryx Pro laptop and the latest version, which launches officially on April 2nd, 2024, ships with a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX processor with up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, 36MB cache, 24 total cores, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The new Oryx Pro also gets a memory boost, from up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 4800 MHz to up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 5200 MHz. The rest of the specs remain pretty much the same including up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and a 16-inch FullHD+ (1920×1200) matte finish display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate.

Of course, the laptop can also be configured with a dedicated graphics card from NVIDIA’s latest RTX 40 Series graphics cards, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

“Featuring a 16:10 display, the Oryx Pro excels at intensive tasks like engineering and gaming,” said System76. “The Oryx Pro’s 16:10 (1200p) display means more convenient reviewing of code, documents, and emails. Game on up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU while the HX-class Intel i9 compiles your code fast.”

Connectivity-wise, the Oryx Pro laptop features a 2.5GbE Ethernet LAN port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, an HDMI port with HDCP, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, a Thunderbolt 4 port, 2-in-1 3.5mm audio jack (headphone and microphone), a dedicated microphone jack, and an SD card reader.

As with all of System76’s Linux notebooks, the new Oryx Pro comes pre-installed with System76’s Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), as well as the System76 Open Firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps) and System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware.

As mentioned above, System76 will officially launch the new Oryx Pro model tomorrow, April 2nd, but you can configure and pre-order it today starting at $1899 USD for the basic configuration featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, 16GB dual-channel DDR5 4800 MHz RAM, and 500GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Those who pre-order the new Oryx Pro laptop before its launch on April 2nd, get $100 USD discount.

Image credits: System76

