System76’s Oryx Pro and Bonobo WS Linux Laptops Get “Raptor Lake” CPUs

Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of new versions of their Oryx Pro and Bonobo WS Linux-powered laptops featuring updated and more powerful components.

As of today, System76 has finally managed to upgrade its entire line of Linux notebooks to 13th Gen Intel Core processors. After updating earlier this year the Adder WS, Darter Pro, Galago Pro, Gazelle, Lemur Pro, and Serval WS laptops, now the Oryx Pro and Bonobo WS received the “Raptor Lake” CPU treatment.

System76’s most powerful laptop, the Bonobo WS, now finally ships with a 13th Gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” i9-13900HX processor with 24 cores, 36 MB cache, up to 5.4 GHz clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

In addition, the Bonobo WS laptop gets a well-deserved GPU upgrade to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, up to 12TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, up to 64 GB dual-channel 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM, as well as a slimmer and lighter design.

On the other hand, the new Oryx Pro model boasts a 16-inch Full HD (1920×1200) matte display with a 16:10 screen ratio and 165Hz refresh rate, which is supported by NVIDIA’s latest RTX 40 Series graphics cards including the RTX 4050, 4060, and 4070.

Oryx Pro is now powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” i9-13900H processor with 14 cores, 24 MB cache, up to 5.4 GHz clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as up to 64 GB dual-channel 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 8TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD storage.

“The Oryx Pro is designed to be a powerful and versatile laptop. We’re excited to bring the latest technology to our flagship “Powerful” line of laptops, and offer developers, designers, and gamers the best possible Linux experience,” says Sam Mondlick, VP of Sales at System76. “The new Bonobo WS is a true powerhouse, designed for those who demand the best of the best when it comes to performance and reliability,” added Benjamin Shpurker, Product Manager of System76.

Due to the upgraded CPU, both laptops feature Wi-Fi 6E wireless and 2.5 GbE Ethernet wired connectivity. You can configure and purchase the new Bonobo WS and Oryx Pro models right now from System76’s online store and shipping will start in early July 2023.

