System76 Updates Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 13th-Gen Intel CPUs and DDR5 RAM

Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today an updated version of their ultraportable Lemur Pro Linux laptop that ships with newer internals and a bigger battery.

The refreshed Lemur Pro Linux laptop is packed with powerful 13th-Gen Intel “Raptor Lake” processors, namely the Intel Core i5-1335U and Intel Core i7-1355U featuring 10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 40 GB DDR5 4800 MHz memory, as well as a 73Wh Li-Ion battery that promises up to 14 hours battery life.

Being an ultraportable laptop, the Lemur Pro features a 14.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display with a matte finish and 180 degrees hinge, a multitouch clickpad, a backlit US QWERTY keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, up to 8TB PCIe 4.0 storage, and a 1080p Full HD webcam, which makes it perfect for people who are always on the go.

The Lemur Pro also features a black magnesium alloy chassis and weighs only 2.54 lbs (1.15kg). In addition, the Linux laptop comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger.

“System76 is excited to release the refreshed Lemur Pro laptop, which combines power, portability, and flexibility,” says Louisa Bisio, Marketing Director of System76. “We believe the Lemur Pro is the perfect tool for those who need to work on the go, whether it’s in the field collecting data or doing developer work remotely.”

The new Lemur Pro is now available for purchase from System76’s website. As with all of System76’s Linux laptops, it comes pre-installed with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, System76 Open Firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps), and System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware.

The price starts from $1,149 USD for the basic configuration with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and 250GB SSD storage. The price for this Linux laptop can go as high as $2,583 USD with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 40GB DDR5 RAM, and 8TB SSD storage.

Image credits: System76

Last updated 12 mins ago