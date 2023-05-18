System76 Updates Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 13th-Gen Intel CPUs and DDR5 RAM

Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today an updated version of their ultraportable Lemur Pro Linux laptop that ships with newer internals and a bigger battery.
The refreshed Lemur Pro Linux laptop is packed with powerful 13th-Gen Intel “Raptor Lake” processors, namely the Intel Core i5-1335U and Intel Core i7-1355U featuring 10 cores, 12 threads, 12MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, up to 40 GB DDR5 4800 MHz memory, as well as a 73Wh Li-Ion battery that promises up to 14 hours battery life.
Being an ultraportable laptop, the Lemur Pro features a 14.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display with a matte finish and 180 degrees hinge, a multitouch clickpad, a backlit US QWERTY keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E wireless, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, up to 8TB PCIe 4.0 storage, and a 1080p Full HD webcam, which makes it perfect for people who are always on the go.
The Lemur Pro also features a black magnesium alloy chassis and weighs only 2.54 lbs (1.15kg). In addition, the Linux laptop comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger.
The new Lemur Pro is now available for purchase from System76’s website. As with all of System76’s Linux laptops, it comes pre-installed with Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, System76 Open Firmware (Coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps), and System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware.
The price starts from $1,149 USD for the basic configuration with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and 250GB SSD storage. The price for this Linux laptop can go as high as $2,583 USD with the 13th-Gen Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 40GB DDR5 RAM, and 8TB SSD storage.
Image credits: System76
Last updated 12 mins ago