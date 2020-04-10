System76 Launches Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Open Source Firmware

Linux computer manufacturer System76 has launched today the Lemur Pro Linux-powered laptop, a powerful, high-end machine that boasts amazing specs.

If you’re in the market for a Linux laptop, you should know that System76 has a brand-new computer, the Lemur Pro, which, as its name suggests, it’s a professional laptop with some powerful components.

The laptop is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i7 (10510U) or i5 (10510U) processors four cores and eight threads, up to 40 GB DDR4 2666 MHz RAM, and up to 4TB M.2 SSD storage.

But what makes the Lemur Pro laptop special is that it’s using System76’s Coreboot open source firmware, including embedded controller firmware that lets you fully control the functionality of keyboard, battery, and fans.

“Powered by Coreboot, System76 Open Firmware is designed to be light on code for better security. Dive into your day going from cold boot to login in under 10 seconds,” said System76.

Another thing that makes the Lemur Pro Linux laptop special is its long-lasting battery life, up to 14 hours, and the fact that it has an 14.1-inch, Full HD 180-degree display and a lightweight design of under 1kg.

The Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad, a backlit US QWERTY keyboard, Intel wireless-AC Wi-Fi, a 720p HD webcam, stereo speakers, and Kensington Lock.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux laptop comes with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with DisplayPort, a HDMI port, and a MicroSD card reader.

As with all of System76’s computers, you’ll get the Lemur Pro shipped with either in-house built, Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 19.10 or 18.04 LTS operating system, or Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Without any further ado, you can configure and buy the Lemur Pro Linux laptop right now from System76’s online store. The price starts at $1,099 USD and go as high as $2,923 USD.













