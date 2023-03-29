System76 Announces New Gazelle Linux Laptop with a 13th Gen Intel CPU, 64GB RAM

Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today the new generation of its budget-friendly Gazelle Linux laptop that features updated processor, memory, graphics, and storage options.

The new Gazelle Linux laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900H “Raptor Lake” CPU with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24 MB cache, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 5.4 GHz clock speed and features the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 dedicated graphics card, which makes it ideal for gaming and high-performance CUDA workloads on-the-go.

The Gazelle comes with a sleek design in 15-inch and 17-inch thin bezel Full HD matte display flavors featuring 144Hz refresh rate, as well as wide viewing angles and vivid colors, support for up to three external displays, support for up to 64GB dual-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, as well as support for up to 4TB of PCIe 4.0 and 4TB of PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage for a total of 8TB NVMe storage.

“Designed to unleash your engineering or creative potential, you can do your best work and watch the progress unfold in each stage of production across four displays,” said System76. “With Gazelle now boasting faster processing users can easily multitask without any lag or slowdowns, optimal for the best blender rendering, streaming, and gaming experience.”

As with the previous generation, the new Gazelle Linux laptop generation features a multicolor backlit keyboard with NumPad, a 1.0M HD webcam, a 4-cell 54Wh Lithium-Ion battery, and a 150 Watts battery charger.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux laptop features Wi-Fi 6E wireless, Bluetooth 5, Gigabit Ethernet, one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) ports, one HDMI with HDCP port, one Mini DisplayPort 1.4 port, a 2-in-1 3.5mm audio jack (headphone and microphone) and a MicroSD card reader.

As with all of System76’s computers, the new Gazelle boasts System76’s Open Firmware, which includes Coreboot, EDK2, and System76 Firmware apps, and Open Embedded Controller Firmware that gives users direct access and control over important functionality like keyboard, fans, and battery. The laptop also comes preinstalled with System76’s Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or the upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system.

The new Gazelle laptop will be available to order starting March 30th, 2023, from $1,299 USD for the 15-inch model featuring the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900H processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete GPU, and 8GB RAM. For more details, check out the official product page.

Image credits: System76

