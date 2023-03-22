Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 Linux Laptop Launches with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

Linux hardware vendor Kubuntu Focus has launched today Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 as the second generation of their Kubuntu Focus XE Linux-powered laptop with updated hardware components and other features.

Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 is an ultra-portable 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080 @ 60 Hz) laptop that promises exceptional performance with the 28 W TDP 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” Core i7-1260P processor with 12 cores, 16 threads, 18 MB cache, and up to 4.7 GHz boost clock frequency, or the Core i5-1240P processor with 12 cores, 16 threads, 12 MB cache, and up to 4.4 GHz boost clock frequency.

Both processors come with Iris Xe graphics, which promise up to 3 times faster graphics than 10th Gen Intel GPUs. Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 also features up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and up to 2TB SSD NVMe M.2 storage with full encryption and Kubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS pre-installed.

“Enjoy simple beauty without sacrificing performance. The deck and lid are aluminum, and the bezel and bottom panel are made of high-quality and durable resin. The large, centered touchpad is a joy to use, and the keyboard is sharp and responsive,” said the Kubuntu Focus team.

Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 promises great battery life for up to 8 hours of real-world usage thanks to the new 12th Gen CPUs, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 wireless, dual-mode Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4b, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity that supports eGPUs and up to three external 4K or 8K displays.

The Linux laptop also features an illuminated keyboard with scissor mechanism, an integrated 1.0MP HD 720p (1280×720) privacy-oriented webcam with a physical shutter, an integrated array microphone with noise suppression, 2 x 2W integrated speakers, digital audio over HDMI or DisplayPort, a High Definition 3.5mm 2-in-1 audio jack, and a 6-in-1 card reader.

If you’re in the market for a lightweight laptop for your daily office needs, you can configure and order the second-generation Kubuntu Focus XE right now from the official website. The price starts from $895 USD for the base model with an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage.

