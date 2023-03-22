Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 Linux Laptop Launches with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

The laptop also comes with support for eGPUs and up to three external 4K or 8K displays.
Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor0
Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2

Linux hardware vendor Kubuntu Focus has launched today Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 as the second generation of their Kubuntu Focus XE Linux-powered laptop with updated hardware components and other features.

Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 is an ultra-portable 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080 @ 60 Hz) laptop that promises exceptional performance with the 28 W TDP 12th Gen Intel “Alder Lake” Core i7-1260P processor with 12 cores, 16 threads, 18 MB cache, and up to 4.7 GHz boost clock frequency, or the Core i5-1240P processor with 12 cores, 16 threads, 12 MB cache, and up to 4.4 GHz boost clock frequency.

Both processors come with Iris Xe graphics, which promise up to 3 times faster graphics than 10th Gen Intel GPUs. Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 also features up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and up to 2TB SSD NVMe M.2 storage with full encryption and Kubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS pre-installed.

“Enjoy simple beauty without sacrificing performance. The deck and lid are aluminum, and the bezel and bottom panel are made of high-quality and durable resin. The large, centered touchpad is a joy to use, and the keyboard is sharp and responsive,” said the Kubuntu Focus team.

Kubuntu Focus XE Gen 2 promises great battery life for up to 8 hours of real-world usage thanks to the new 12th Gen CPUs, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 wireless, dual-mode Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4b, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity that supports eGPUs and up to three external 4K or 8K displays.

The Linux laptop also features an illuminated keyboard with scissor mechanism, an integrated 1.0MP HD 720p (1280×720) privacy-oriented webcam with a physical shutter, an integrated array microphone with noise suppression, 2 x 2W integrated speakers, digital audio over HDMI or DisplayPort, a High Definition 3.5mm 2-in-1 audio jack, and a 6-in-1 card reader.

If you’re in the market for a lightweight laptop for your daily office needs, you can configure and order the second-generation Kubuntu Focus XE right now from the official website. The price starts from $895 USD for the base model with an Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB RAM, and 250 GB SSD storage.

Image credits: Kubuntu Focus

Last updated 49 mins ago