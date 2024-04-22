Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More

Audacity 3.5 open-source digital audio editor and recording application has been released today as a major update adding several new features, various improvements, and other important changes.

Highlights of Audacity 3.5 include a new cloud-saving feature that lets you save your Audacity projects to audio.com so you can access it from any device or more easily share it with others, pitch shifting so you can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip, and automatic tempo detection of imported loops.

“Tempo detection is done via both audio analysis and metadata checking. If you want to prepare your loop for automatic tempo detection without relying on audio analysis, both acidizer tempo tags or simply writing “123 bpm” anywhere into the filename work,” said the devs.

Audacity 3.5 also adds an option in Preferences -> Effects to skip plugin scanning, replaces the “Advanced Vertical Zooming” feature with a new always-on behavior, adds an overflow menu, along with speed and pitch indicators to clips, and adds subtitle formats for labels with the ability to export subtitles to the WebVTT and SubRip formats and support for importing subtitles in the SubRip format.

On top of that, this release comes with a revamped plugin manager, improved accessibility, a new look for the selection adjust cursors, improved support for BSD systems, reordered menus, and various other smaller UI changes.

There are also numerous bug fixes in Audacity 3.5 to improve things like the GetInfo scripting command, playback cursor, “Reset configuration” command, Compressor effect, timer record, exporting of multiple files, and Wayland support on Linux.

Some features that were present in the previous releases were removed, including the Karaoke view, the read-only mouse preferences page, the Screenshot tool, printing options, the “solo=none”, “dragging selection edges”, and timeline tooltips preferences, some vertical zoom presets, the “Vocal reduction and isolation” effect, as well as some warning dialogs and associated preferences.

Audacity 3.5 is available for download right now from the official website as an AppImage binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything on your personal computer. For more details about the changes included in this major update, check out the release announcement page.

