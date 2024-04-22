Linux Firmware Updater Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Support for More Asus and Realtek Devices

Fwupd 1.9.17 has been released today as a new maintenance update to this open-source Linux firmware update utility for Linux-based operating systems that adds support for new devices and more bug fixes.

Coming two weeks after the fwupd 1.9.16 release, fwupd 1.9.17 is here to introduce support for new devices including the Asus DC201 dual 4K USB-C dock and Realtek Gen1 RTS541x HUB controllers.

This release also fixes some bugs to no longer add an overly generic instance ID to CrosEC devices, prevent reading of OptionROM verification data on Apple hardware, detect when a CCGX dock forbids downgrade, emit a signal when a user request is no longer valid, and properly show SPDX project licenses with AND as a delimiter.

Also fixed is a potential crash that occurred when parsing invalid CBOR data and an issue where the capture device status changes when in bootloader mode. On top of that, fwupd 1.9.17 changes the systemd SystemCallFilter to an allowlist and adds support for verifying that syscalls are being correctly filtered at startup.

For more details about the changes included in this update, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download the source tarball if you fancy compiling fwupd on your GNU/Linux distribution. Otherwise, you should install this version from your distro’s software repositories.

Image credits: Fwupd project

