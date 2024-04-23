Tails 6.2 Anonymous Linux OS Improves Mitigation of Spectre v4 Vulnerability

The Tails project released today Tails 6.2 as the second update to the latest Tails 6.x series of this security-focused Debian-based live system for preserving Internet privacy and anonymity.

Synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” repositories and powered by Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, the Tails 6.2 release features the latest Tor Browser 13.0.14 anonymous web browser, the Tor 0.4.8.11 client, improved detection of read and write errors when running Tails from a USB stick, and an updated Tails Upgrader utility to make “Upgrade later” the default option.

This release also disables Speculative Store Bypass (SSB) to improve mitigation of the Spectre v4 vulnerability affecting Intel processors, fixes Wi-Fi issues on some hardware, improves the error message that appears when it’s impossible to create a Persistent Storage, and disables SysRq keys to prevent a Tails session crash and lock screen bypass.

Last but not least, Tails 6.2 adds 21 new languages to the Welcome Screen, including Albanian, Armenian, Basque, Bengali, Bulgarian, Estonian, Galician, Icelandic, Japanese, Kazakh, Korean, Latvian, Malay, Norwegian Nynorsk, Polish, Serbian, Slovak, Swahili, Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese. In addition, it renames the localization section of the Welcome Screen to “Language and Formats.”

“Some of these languages only have little of our custom Tails applications translated, but other applications included in Tails are better translated,” reads the release announcement page . “New languages will be included automatically in future versions of Tails as soon as 25% of strings are translated.”

You can download Tails 6.2 right now from the official website as a live ISO image or a USB image for 64-bit systems. As expected, existing Tails users will receive an automatic upgrade notification.

