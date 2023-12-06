KDE Plasma 5.27.10 Improves Night Color with Automatic Location, Fixes Bugs

The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 5.27.10 as the tenth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series to address more bugs for improved stability and reliability.

KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is here one and a half months after KDE Plasma 5.27.9 to address more bugs, such as the one causing the Night Color to start transitioning to night mode at inappropriate times when using automatic location, as well as a bug causing the positions of desktop icons to be remembered incorrectly, especially on multi-monitor setups.

Also fixed in KDE Plasma 5.27.10 is an extremely subtle threading bug that could cause the KDE Plasma desktop or the KWin window and composite manager to crash randomly when there are files that are being watched for changes that contain certain types of changes with specific timings. This bug was also fixed in KDE Frameworks 5.112 and the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 release.

Other changes include brightness control support on FreeBSD systems, more reliable detection of the system’s default web browser, improved support for Ubuntu systems, support for AppStream 1.0 and 0.x versions in the Plasma Discover package manager, support for running kwin5 windowed in kwin6, as well as improved screencast support on NVIDIA systems.

Moreover, both the Magnifier and Zoom plugins have been updated with the missing “Zoom In” default alternative shortcut. On top of that, many of Plasma’s core components have been adapted to plasma-framework moving to Plasma and being renamed to libplasma, and adjusted to KWayland moving to Plasma.

For more details, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Plasma 5.27.10 packages and update your installations as soon as possible for a better, more stable, and more reliable Plasma desktop experience.

