KDE Frameworks 5.112 Improves Support for NetworkManager 1.44, Fixes Bugs

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.112 as a new monthly update to this essential collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE apps.

KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

Another interesting change in the KDE Frameworks 5.112 release is a fix for a bug that is causing either the Plasma desktop or the KWin window and composite manager to crash randomly when there are files that are being watched for changes that contain certain types of changes with specific timings.

According to KDE developer Nate Graham, this issue became easier to trigger in Qt 6 and the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment by switching Kate or Konsole profiles while KRunner’s Kate Sessions or Konsole Profiles runners were active. The upcoming KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS release will also fix this issue.

Other than that, this new KDE Frameworks release adds support for Cyrillic initials to the Kirigami framework, updates the KNotification notifications framework to adapt to the notification API and permission changes in Android SDK 33, and addresses selection shrinking when indenting in the KTextEditor text editor.

Components like the Baloo file indexing and file search framework for KDE Plasma, KActivitiesStats, KCalendarCore, KConfig, KCoreAddons, KGlobalAccel, and KIO also received various small changes. Check out the release announcement page for a complete changelog and more details.

Meanwhile, if you’re using the KDE Plasma desktop environment or you rely on KDE software, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Frameworks 5.112 packages and update your installations as soon as they’re available to enjoy the best KDE experience.

