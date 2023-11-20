Open Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver NVK Reaches Vulkan 1.0 Conformance

Collabora announced today that its open-source NVK graphics driver in Mesa is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.0 graphics API on NVIDIA Turing hardware.

Collabora says that NVK gaining official Vulkan conformance is the first time any Nouveau graphics driver has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. For Collabora, this means that they can now pass the entire Vulkan conformance test suite against NVK.

For the rest of the world, this is a big step for Linux gaming using the NVK Vulkan driver in Mesa as it now meets the bar required to claim to officially support the Vulkan graphics API. For now, this is supported only on NVIDIA Turing hardware.

“There are some legal implications to this which matter to the Mesa project, but most users don’t care about them.) From the perspective of users, it means the driver should pretty much work on Turing and later GPUs. There will still be bugs, of course, but those bugs are likely to be app-specific. Most stuff should just work,” said Faith Ekstrand.

Image credits: Collabora

