HandBrake 1.7 Released with AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 Encoders

HandBrake 1.7 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video transcoder application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

Coming almost a year after HandBrake 1.6, the HandBrake 1.7 release is here with lots of goodies for Linux users including bit depth and HDR information in video summary, support for native file choosers via xdg-desktop-portal, drag and drop support for video scanning, improved Intel QSV support, Meson support, as well as import and export of XML chapters.

Also for Linux users, HandBrake 1.7 adds a new option to let users pause encoding when switching to battery power or when power save mode is activated, automatic file naming options, updated Queue, Activity, and Presets windows to no longer float on top of the main window, along with a new Queue > Add All menu option.

Major new features in this release that are available for all supported platforms include AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoders, support for SVT-AV1 multi-pass ABR mode, support for preserving ambient viewing environment metadata, as well as new QSV Rotate and Format filters.

There’s also improved performance for AArch64 (ARM64) architectures for faster HEVC decoding with the latest FFmpeg and new SVT-AV1 assembly optimizations, improved video conversion speed, as well as improved Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic range metadata pass-through supporting x265 10-bit and SVT-AV1 encoders.

On top of that, HandBrake 1.7 updates the NVENC encoder to no longer use multi-pass by default, renames the 2-pass encode option to multi-pass, improves the Intel QSV encoder, improves support for 10-bit hardware encoders, and improves the VP9 CQ mode by removing an artificial bitrate limit.

It also improves downmixing of AC3 and EAC3 audio tracks, updates the Creator and Social presets, while the Email presets have been removed, renames the --two-pass and --no-two-pass commands to --multi-pass and --no-multi-pass respectively, and fixes numerous bugs.

Check out the release notes for more details on the project’s GitHub’s page, from where you can also download HandBrake 1.7 as a Flatpak app that you should be able to install on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution.

