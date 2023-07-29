Mesa 23.2 Brings OpenGL 3.1 & OpenGL ES 3.0 Support on Asahi, New RADV Features

The Mesa 23.2 open-source graphics stack is now available for download as the second major release to the Mesa 23 series bringing new features to the RADV Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs, improved Linux gaming, and new Asahi features.

Highlights of Mesa 23.2 include OpenGL 3.1 and OpenGL ES 3.0 on Asahi, support for new Vulkan extension on the Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV), including VK_EXT_attachment_feedback_loop_dynamic_state, VK_EXT_dynamic_rendering_unused_attachments, VK_KHR_fragment_shader_barycentric, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline, VK_EXT_depth_bias_control, VK_EXT_fragment_shader_interlock, and VK_EXT_pipeline_robustness, as well as support for extendedDynamicState3SampleLocationsEnable.

As expected, Mesa 23.2 brings improvements for numerous video games, including Rise of the Tomb Raider on RDNA 3 GPUs, Blasphemous, Overwatch 2, Borderlands 2, The Long Dark on R600/R700, Elden Ring, Metro Last Light Redux, Trackmania 2020, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Heroes of Might and Magic 5.

Also improved in this release are Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Battlefield 1-5 on RX 7900 XTX, Minecraft, Rogue Legacy 2, Penumbra: Overture, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Deep Rock Galactic, Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo, and Gotham Knights video games.

On top of that, it also brings improvements for DirectX games on Intel HD Graphics 4000 (IVB GT2), the Unigine Heaven benchmarking software on Navi 21, encode/decode support for 10-bit H.264 videos on RadeonSI, the Godot Engine game engine on RadeonSI, the Unreal Engine 5.2 game engine on RADV, as well as the Mozilla Firefox web browser on Freedreno and AMD RX 6600 on Fedora Linux 37.

As with all new major Mesa releases, version 23.2.0 is considered a new “development release”, which means that if you are concerned about the stability and reliability of your GNU/Linux system, you should stick with a previous Mesa 23.1 version or wait for the first point release, Mesa 23.2.1.

You can download Mesa 23.2 here if you want to compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution, but I recommend waiting for the new version to arrive in your distro’s stable software repositories before updating.

