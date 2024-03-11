KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords

KeePassXC 2.7.7 has been released today as a new maintenance update to the KeePassXC 2.7 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform password manager application.

KeePassXC 2.7.7 is here more than six months after the previous point release and introduces support for importing passwords in the 1Password 1PUX and Bitwarden formats (both unencrypted and encrypted), USB hotplug support for the Hardware Key interface, and basic support for PassKeys (WebAuthn).

This release also improves security by preventing byte-by-byte and attachment inference side-channel attacks. It also prevents duplicate characters in the “Also choose from” field of the password generator and prevents scrollbars when dragging and dropping an entry.

Several bugs were addressed in this update to make the application more reliable. KeePassXC 2.7.7 includes fixes for multiple TOTP (Time-based One-Time Passwords) issues, focus loss on saving when the editor isn’t visible anymore, a visual issue when removing an entry from the history, an issue where the first entry is not selected when performing a search, and a database merge crash when fdosecrets is enabled.

The Browser Integration has been improved as well in this release by addressing various bugs that occurred when returning credentials, a crash that occurred when opening the database from the browser, support for referenced URL fields, as well as raising the “Update Entry” message box.

For more details, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page, from where you can also download KeePassXC 2.7.7 as an AppImage binary that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything or the source tarball.

Of course, you can also install KeePassXC 2.7.7 as a Flatpak or Snap app from the official website. Ubuntu users can use the official Ubuntu PPA to install the latest version of KeePassXC on their computers following the instructions from the official website.

Last updated 1 hour ago