Linux Lite 7.0 Is Now Available for Testing, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Xfce 4.18

Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the Release Candidate (RC) version of the upcoming Linux Lite 7.0 distribution for those who want to help with testing and report issues before the final release hits the streets.

Codenamed “Galena”, Linux Lite 7.0 will be a major update based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu release, the Noble Numbat (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS), which also means that it will finally offer us the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment as previous Linux Lite releases were built on top of Xfce 4.16.

“The theme of this Series is maturity. We’ve been offering Linux Lite now for 12 years and in that time, have integrated many features as suggested by the community as well as building upon a solid and secure foundation,” said lead developer Jerry Bezencon.

Being based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the upcoming Linux Lite 7.0 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8, uses Google Chrome 124.0 as the default web browser, and offers an updated installer that features new and more informative slides to make your installation experience better, especially for newcomers.

The artwork remains unchanged from the Linux Lite 6 series as the upcoming release will still use the Materia window theme with the Papirus icon theme. Of course, you’ll also find many other tweaks and changes, as well as updated components from the upstream Ubuntu repositories.

Jerry Bezencon plans to unveil the final Linux Lite 7.0 release on June 1st, 2024. Until then, you can take the Release Candidate version for a test drive by downloading it from the release announcement page.

However, try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for production use. Moreover, if you install the Release Candidate version, you won’t be able to upgrade to the final release when it’s available.

