Linux Lite 6.6 Arrives with Support for 22 New Languages, New AI Helper Tool

Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of the Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 distribution as a major update to this lightweight OS leveraging the Xfce desktop environment.

Coming five months after Linux Lite 6.4, the Linux Lite 6.6 release is derived from Canonical’s recently released Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series. However, users will also be able to upgrade to the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series.

The biggest change in this release is support for 22 new languages, including Afrikaans, Arabic, Chinese Simplified, Croatian, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Portuguese Brazilian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Sweden, and Ukrainian.

These new languages are now supported across various areas of Linux Lite’s interface, including the applications menu, right-click menu, folder names, Linux Lite application names, desktop icons, as well as My Computer menu names.

Having completed a fresh install of Linux Lite 6.6, once you have restarted after the first login, full language support will be available across the entire menu and sub-menu system. If there are still menu entries that are not in your language, then consider contributing a translation to that developer’s software,” said Jerry Bezencon.

Another interesting feature of the Linux Lite 6.6 release is the implementation of an interactive AI Helper utility that will give you instant support in real-time. The AI helper tool was added to the Lite Welcome app under the Support section.

In addition, the Lite Welcome app received a new functionality that will display an “Install Now” button if Linux Lite is running in live mode from a bootable USB flash drive. When Linux Lite is installed on your computer, the “Install Now” button will no longer be accessible in Lite Welcome.

Other than that, this new Linux Lite release comes with the latest Papirus icon theme, the latest stable versions for some of the pre-installed apps and packages, new wallpapers, as well as various other tweaks and changes to make your Linux Lite experience better.

Linux Lite 6.6 is available for download right now from the forum announcement page or by clicking on the direct download link below. Existing Linux Lite users will be able to upgrade their installations by following the instructions from the announcement page linked above.

Last updated 1 hour ago