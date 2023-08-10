Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS Released with Linux 6.2 Kernel and Mesa 23.0 Graphics Stacks

Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS as the third point release of its latest long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series with updated components.

Sticking to the six-month release schedule, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is here as an up-to-date installation media for those who wish to install the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

As such, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is powered by the Linux 6.2 kernel from the Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) interim release, comes with an updated Mesa graphics stack, namely Mesa 23.0.4, which is a significant update for gamers, as well as all the updated packages and security fixes released since Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS, which was released on February 23rd, 2023.

All the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated as well and have new ISO images available for download. These include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, as well as Ubuntu Kylin. The 22.04.3 is also the last point release for these flavors as they’re supported for only three years, not five years as the Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server variants.

Again, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS is here as a new installation media to make the installation of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) smoother. You can download the ISO images right now from the official website.

Existing Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS users do not have to download these new ISO images. If you have a healthy installation, simply update it by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Terminal app or by using the Software Updater utility on a regular basis.

The next point release, Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS, is expected on February 2024, and it should be powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel that will ship with the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) interim release, as well as the Mesa 23.1 graphics stack.

