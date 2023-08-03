Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.2 from Ubuntu 23.04

A week before the planned Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS point release for the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) series, Canonical updated the kernel packages from Linux 5.19 to Linux 6.2.

On August 10th, 2023, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS will arrive (if everything goes according to plan) as the third point release in the Jammy Jellyfish series and it will ship with a newer kernel, namely Linux 6.2, from the Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) interim release.

But it looks like Canonical has already promoted the Linux 6.2 HWE kernel to existing Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS users. So, if you’re running Jammy Jellyfish and you update your installation by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Terminal app, you’ll receive the Linux 6.2 kernel.

Linux 6.2 is shipped as an HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel to make installation smoother on newer hardware for those who want to deploy the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series on a new computer, but it also comes as good news for existing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users as it brings better hardware support.

Linux kernel 6.2 introduced new features like protective load balancing (PLB) for the IPv6 stack, a new FineIBT control-flow integrity mechanism for x86, support for the Intel “asynchronous exit notification” mechanism, a new tool called RV (Runtime Verification), and more Rust infrastructure.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released on April 21st, 2022, and it shipped with the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, which will receive security updates until October 2026. However, it was superseded by Linux kernel 5.19 from Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) when Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS was released.

Apart from shipping with Linux kernel 6.2 from Ubuntu 23.04, the Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS point release will also bring all the updated packages that have been released since Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS, as well as a newer Mesa graphics stack for gamers, namely Mesa 23.0.4.

In related news, the Linux Mint devs announced the other day that they plan to release an EDGE ISO image for Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” that will be powered by Linux kernel 6.2. Linux Mint 21.2 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

