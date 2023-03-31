Linux Lite 6.4 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS

Linux Lite creator and maintainer Jerry Bezencon announced today the general availability of the final version of the Linux Lite 6.4 distribution, which introduces new features, updated components, and performance improvements.

Based on Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) and powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, Linux Lite 6.4 is here to introduce Zstd (Zstandard) compression for the in-house applications, which will boost decompression speeds leading to faster updates and slower computers and lightning fast updates on modern PCs.

Another interesting change in the Linux Lite 6.4 release is the addition of systemd reporting through the implementation of systemd-analyze in the Lite System Report app, which will help those of you who want to diagnose the performance of the boot process and other general system issues.

Still featuring the old Xfce 4.16 desktop environment series, Linux Lite 6.4 offers an updated Thunar file manager that now supports displaying thumbnails for WebP images. The system uses the latest Papirus icon theme by default and new desktop wallpapers have been added from various contributors.

Other than that, most core packages and pre-installed apps have been updated to the versions available in the upstream Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS release. Especially notable here is the Mozilla Thunderbird email client, which now features a new look with redesigned icons, a spaces toolbar, a new Address Book, message header customization, import and export wizard, and Matrix chat support.

Even though Linux Lite ships with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS by default, the developers inform users that they can install a wide range of kernels from Linux 3.13 to the latest Linux 6.2 from the distro’s software repositories.

You can download Linux Lite 6.4 right now from the official website or upgrade from a previous release using the built-in package manager. Make sure you read the release notes for known issues and upgrade instructions.

Linux Lite’s goal is to make more Windows users switch to a Linux-based operating system.

