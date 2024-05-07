Meet Raspberry Pi Connect, a New Tool to Access Your Raspberry Pi Remotely

The Raspberry Foundation announced today Raspberry Pi Connect as a new web-based tool to easily and securely access your Raspberry Pi computer from anywhere in the world, using just a web browser.

Since Raspberry Pi usually runs a Linux-based operating system, often the official Raspberry Pi OS, you can easily set up an SSH (Secure Shell) server to access it remotely or use a VNC (Virtual Network Computing) Server/Client application to access the desktop remotely.

However, these remote connection solutions may have some limitations or are not for everyone. As such, Raspberry Pi Connect is here to fill the gap and give Raspberry Pi users a simple, out-of-the-box, and easy-to-use way to access your Raspberry Pi via a web browser.

All you have to do is install the tool on your Raspberry Pi computer using the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade && sudo apt install rpi-connect command in a terminal emulator and then create an account on the Raspberry Pi Connect website.

You will need to reboot your Raspberry Pi OS. After that, you’ll notice a new icon on the right side of the menu bar. Click it to log into the account that you just created.

If the “Sign in” button doesn’t work (like in my case), you can generate a link to connect your Raspberry Pi with your Raspberry Pi ID from the command line using the rpi-connect signin command. This will immediately open your default web browser so you can log into your account.

“It is a secure screen-sharing solution for Raspberry Pi OS, allowing you to connect to your Raspberry Pi desktop directly from any browser,” said Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Gordon Hollingworth. “We wanted to be able to provide you with this functionality with our usual “it just works” approach.”

Under the hood, the tool uses the WebRTC protocol to establish a secure peer-to-peer connection between the web browser and your Raspberry Pi device. At the moment, the remote service uses a single relay (TURN) server located in the UK, which may lead to high latency.

Since it’s still in beta testing, Raspberry Pi Connect only works with 64-bit Raspberry Pi installations of Raspberry Pi OS Bookworm that uses the Wayland window server and it’s limited to the Raspberry Pi 5, Raspberry Pi 4, and Raspberry Pi 400 models.

Image credits: Raspberry Pi Foundation

