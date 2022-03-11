Kali Unkaputtbar Brings File System Snapshots to Btrfs-Based Kali Linux Systems

Offensive Security announced today Kali Unkaputtbar, a new feature for their Kali Linux ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution that implements file system snapshots on bare metal.

If you ever wanted to have file system snapshots on your Kali Linux installation, now you can with Kali Unkaputtbar, a new feature that implements just that on all Kali Linux 2022.1 and later systems that use the Btrfs file system by default.

Kali Unkaputtbar implements automatic snapshots for APT installations or removals, automatic snapshots on every boot, automatic creation of Kali Linux specific Btrfs subvolume layouts, and adds a new boot menu in the GRUB bootloader to let users boot into specific snapshots in a read/write manner.

On top of that, it takes advantage of openSUSE’s snapper Btrfs snapshots manager to perform diffs between snapshots, supports restoring of individual files, lets users browse the file content of snapshots and copy files across them, and adds support for setting up additional automatic snapshots, such as of your /home drive.

“Have you ever wished you could travel back in time after deleting that important customer report or after installing a broken driver (Nvidia?) just before heading into a board meeting? Well, you better read on, because now you can,” said Offensive Security.

Think of Kali Unkaputtbar as the snapshot feature on virtual machines, but on bare metal and fully automatic. Existing Kali Linux 2022.1 and later users who use the Btrfs file system can get this feature and take full advantage of it by enabling automatic snapshots following the instructions provided by Offensive Security.

For more details and to see this feature in action, check out the release announcement page. However, before enabling Kali Unkaputtbar on your Kali Linux system make sure that you thoroughly read the documentation above.

Image credits: Offensive Security

