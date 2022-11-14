KDE Frameworks 5.100 Released with Many Improvements for Plasma Desktop and Apps

The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.100 as the latest version of this open-source collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the Plasma desktop and KDE apps.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue with version 5.100, which brings more improvements for your KDE Plasma desktop and related apps. New features include the ability to show hidden folders in the dropdown menus for Dolphin’s path navigator bar if you have hidden files visible.

KDE Frameworks 5.100 also brings massive improvements to the appearance of list views and list section headers throughout KDE apps, adds a new option to immediately delete trash items that are bigger than the current trash size, and makes avatar images across KDE apps sharper and better looking on HiDPI screens or when using a scale factor.

More improvements are available in this release for various KDE apps when using the Plasma Wayland session and are activated externally. For example, when activating System Settings from KRunner, the Plasma Discover package manager from the KMoreTools menus, or the Dolphin file manager from other apps.

There’s also good news for NVIDIA GPU users as KDE Frameworks 5.100 improves various graphs in the Plasma System Monitor app to no longer blink, freeze, or stutter. Moreover, this release improves the launching of various KDE apps so that they no longer hang when files in their “Recent documents” lists are not accessible.

Other interesting changes include an updated Eject button for mounted devices in the Dolphin file manager that now transforms into a busy indicator when unmounting a removable device so you know when it’s safe to physically unplug the device, and an autotest for the PNG metadata extractor.

Furthermore, the button to permanently delete files in dialogs has been updated to show “Delete Permanently,” the panel widgets’ pop-ups are now displayed centered on the panel, and the Recent Documents lists were updated across KDE apps to display appropriate icons for recent files.

Of course, there are also bug fixes to further improve the performance of your KDE Plasma desktop environment. More specifically, KDE Frameworks 5.100 fixes two issues leading to high CPU usage when using an animated AVIF image as wallpaper or when disabling middle-click paste and copying certain content.

Also fixed is an issue that could cause input to not be detected when using the new mouse button rebinding feature in the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment series. For more details on the changes implemented in the KDE Frameworks 5.100 release, check out the full changelog on the release announcement page.

Meanwhile, keep an eye on the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution for the KDE Frameworks 5.100 packages and update your installations as soon as they’re available for a better, faster and safer Plasma desktop experience.

