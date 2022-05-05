LibreOffice 7.3.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 88 Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation announced today the release and general availability of LibreOffice 7.3.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.3 office suite series.

LibreOffice 7.3.3 is here five weeks after LibreOffice 7.3.2 as the third minor release of the LibreOffice 7.3 family to address more bugs and further improve interoperability with proprietary document formats. A total of 88 bugs were fixed in this update, as you can see from the RC1 and RC2 changelogs.

These bug fixes strengthen the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite to provide users with better stability and reliability, as well as to offer them the highest level of compatibility with proprietary document formats from the MS Office office suite, such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files.

LibreOffice 7.3.3 is available for download right now from the official website as DEB and RPM binary packages for Debian and Red Hat Enterprise Linux-derived GNU/Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Fedora Linux, and many others, as well as a source tarball for those who want to compile the office suite.

It is recommended that you update your installations as soon as possible, but if you have LibreOffice installed from the software repositories of your GNU/Linux distributions, you should wait for the new version to arrive there before attempting to install it.

The next planned update in the LibreOffice 7.3 series is LibreOffice 7.3.4, which is currently planned for early or mid-June 2022 with even more bug fixes and document compatibility improvements. The LibreOffice 7.3 office suite will be supported until November 30th, 2022, with a total of seven maintenance updates.

The Document Foundation reminds us that this is the “Community” edition of LibreOffice, which is supported by members of the Open Source and LibreOffice community and other volunteers. For enterprise deployments, The Document Foundation recommends the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners.

Image credits: The Document Foundation

