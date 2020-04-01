Linux Lite Users Are the First to Install Linux Kernel 5.6

Linux Lite developers announced the availability of the latest Linux kernel 5.6 series in the software repositories of their Ubuntu-based distribution.

Once again, Linux Lite users are among the first to install the latest Linux kernel series. In this case, Linux kernel 5.6, which was announced on March 29th by Linus Torvalds.

Linux kernel 5.6 is the most advanced kernel series available to date and the first to ship with the powerful and secure WireGuard VPN solution built-in.

Of course, WireGuard support isn’t the only feature of the Linux 5.6 kernel series, which also comes with USB4 support, a new CPU idle cooling thermal driver, AMD Pollock support, a new Zonefs file system for zoned block devices, and much more.

Developer Jerry Bezencon was quick to package the Linux 5.6 kernel for all supported Linux Lite releases, which means that users can install it from the main software repositories by following the instructions below.

Installing Linux kernel 5.6 on Linux Lite

To install the Linux 5.6 kernel on your Linux Lite computer running Linux Lite 4.x or Linux Lite 3.x series, you will have to open the Lite Tweaks utility via Applications > System menu and select the Kernel Installer feature, or by executing the command below in a terminal emulator.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install linux-headers-linuxlite-5.6.0 linux-image-linuxlite-5.6.0 -y

Please note that if your hardware doesn’t require a new kernel, it is not recommended to install Linux kernel 5.6. Install it only if you need support for certain components that don’t work properly with a previous Linux kernel version.

“If you use proprietary drivers, this kernel may break functionality with those drivers. If you have proprietary drivers installed and you still decide to go ahead with this kernel install, you should be competent in repairing your drivers. If you aren’t, DO NOT install this kernel,” warned Jerry Bezencon.

Image: Linux Lite