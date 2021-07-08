Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The Linux Mint project released today the final version of the Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” distribution, a major release that brings improvements, new features, and updated components.

Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) and powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel series, Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” ships with the latest Cinnamon 5.0 desktop environment on the flagship edition, as well as the Xfce 4.16 and MATE 1.24 desktop environments on the Xfce and MATE editions.

Highlights of the Linux Mint 20.2 release include an updated Warpinator app with support for selecting the network interface you want to use for sharing files and new optional compression setting for up to 3 times faster file transfers, an updated NVIDIA Prime applet that now supports computers with AMD/NVIDIA hybrids graphics, as well as an updated Update Manager app with support for Cinnamon spice updates and automation of Flatpak updates.

A new app has been included in both the Cinnamon and MATE editions, called Bulky (a.k.a. File Renamer), which can be used to bulk rename files. In addition, this release introduces Sticky Notes as a replacement for GNote to handle your notes.

Other noteworthy changes include better support for HP printers and scanners, support for .svgz images in the default image viewer, support for incognito/private browsing in the WebApp manager, new highlighting options in the default text editor, and updated artwork.

Lastly, the Linux Mint 20.2 release brings the new notification feature explained by the Linux Mint team a few months ago, which is only here to help you keep your Linux Mint installations up to date at all times.

“In Linux Mint 20.2 the Update Manager is now able to remember how long each update has been available for, how many days the computer was ON during that time and assess whether or not a notification would be welcome to remind you of available updates,” said the Linux Mint devs.

You can download Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” right now from the official website as Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE editions for 64-bit computers. Existing Linux Mint 20.1 users will be able to upgrade to the new release through the Update Manager utility in the coming days.

