Metro Exodus Is Out Now on Steam for Linux

The epic Metro Exodus story-driven first person shooter video game, is now available for GNU/Linux systems and can be installed through Valve’s Steam gaming distribution platform.

Metro Exodus is the third installment in the Metro video game trilogy based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novels. It was initially released on February 15th, 2019, only for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Later in 2019, the game was also ported to Google’s Stadia, and a year after on the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

Fast forward to 2021, as of today, April 14th, the game is now playable on Linux and macOS platforms. Users can download and install it right now from Steam, and if you already own it even better because you don’t have to buy it again, it will just appear in your Steam for Linux library like magic.

The single-player survival horror game developed by 4A Games and published by Deep Silver follows the Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light video games, published in 2010 and 2013 respectively, both also being available for the Linux platform in case you haven’t played them yet.

To play Metro Exodus on Linux, the developers recommend using the Ubuntu Linux (20.10 Groovy Gorilla I presume) installed on a computer with at least an Intel Core i5-4440 processor and 8GB RAM, as well as an NViDIA GTK 670 or AMD Radeon R9 380 graphics card with 4GB VRAM. Check out the full specs below for more details!

In addition to the original story, the Metro Exodus game also features two DLCs, namely Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels and Metro Exodus – Sam’s Story, which can be bough separately, or as a bundle that also includes the game, from Steam. Alternatively, you can buy the Metro Exodus Season Pass to receive all the DLCs.

If you’re still deciding whether to buy Metro Exodus or not, check out the official gameplay trailer and demo below!

Update: The game doesn’t download on Steam for Linux yet. Only the shader pre-caching content is being downloaded at the moment of writing, so we’re waiting for the devs to correctly publish the actual game files too. Update 2: The game files are now being downloaded from Steam. Be aware that it’s a huge download of more than 50GB. Let me know in the comments below if the game works on your Linux distro! Update 3: The game works well on Fedora Linux 34 Beta with Linux 5.11 kernel and Mesa 21.0 graphics stack. There were a few crashes at the beginning, but now it appears to work well.

Metro Exodus on Fedora Linux 34

Last updated 7 hours ago