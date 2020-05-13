OpenStack Ussuri Is Now Available for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS

Canonical announced today the general availability of the OpenStack Ussuri cloud computing platform for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Packed with stability and performance for both public and private clouds, OpenStack Ussuri brings great improvements to the OVN (Open Virtual Networking) driver, which is now stable and provides a fully functional open source SDN solution.

The OVN driver now supports virtual network abstraction and improved segregation of the control from the data plane. Also, OVN is now one of the in-tree Neutron modular layer 2 (ML2) drivers.

The Masakari project, which lets you run highly available workloads on the top of OpenStack, also received some improvements and it can now allow tenants to more easily meet their availability goals when deploying workloads without using complex technologies like Corosync or Pacemaker.

On top of that, OpenStack Ussuri adds support for standalone Ceph clusters via an iSCSI gateway, which lets you export Ceph RADOS Block Device (RBD) images as SCSI disks. This means that VMware clusters will now be able to consume block storage resources provided by Charmed Ceph.

MySQL InnoDB Cluster 8.0 is now the new default database backend for Charmed OpenStack. It provides easier recovery from database failures, data synchronization, and improved cloud stability.

OpenStack Ussuri also provides easier and faster Charmed OpenStack upgrades when deploying and operating the cloud by parallelizing upgrades of the underlying Ubuntu operating system.

“OpenStack Ussuri on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS brings five years of commercial support and ten years of security updates out of the box,” said Tytus Kurek, Product Manager at Canonical. “Canonical is delighted to continue contributing to OpenStack and supporting enterprise customers in partnership with leading global system integrators.”

OpenStack Ussuri upstream features include new backend drivers, support for Glance multi-store and image data colocation, as well as the ability to set the minimum and maximum sizes for volume types for Cinder charm.

The Glance charm received a new plugin for decompressing images when importing them, enhancements in multiple stores support, and an S3 driver. The Neutron charm now supports stateless security groups and role-based access control (RBAC) for address scopes and pools.

Furthermore, the Nova charm now offers support of cold migration and the ability to resize the server between Nova cells, pre-caching of Glance images to Nova compute hosts, as well as improved migration of instances in environments with limited bandwidth.

 Lastly, the Keystone charm has been updated to offers users a better experience when using federated authentication methods, the ability to create federated users, and a new “immutable” option for the admin role when bootstrapping Keystone.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users can now install OpenStack Ussuri from the main software repositories. More details about OpenStack and how to deploy it are available here.

Canonical said that they will provide full commercial support for OpenStack Ussuri in their Charmed OpenStack distribution with the OpenStack Charms 20.05 release on May 20th, 2020.

