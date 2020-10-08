Oracle Linux 7.9 Released with New Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Based on Linux 5.4 LTS

Oracle announced the release and general availability of Oracle Linux 7.9, a new update of their enterprise Linux distribution brining many new features and improvements.

Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9, Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 is here to introduce the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Release 6 as the default kernel for x86_64 (64-bit) and AArch64 (ARM64) platforms, which is based on the mainline Linux 5.4 LTS kernel and introduces numerous new features and improvements for top-notch hardware support.

These include zero copy networking to boost the network performance and enable building of faster networking products, support for the Btrfs file system, support for the OCFS2 file system, DTrace support, as well as enhanced security and virtualization support for the AArch64 (ARM64) platform.

Moreover, UEK Release 6 includes all the Cgroup v2 features from Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, along with ktask, a new framework for parallelizing CPU-intensive work, parallelized kswapd, and kexec firmware signing to check and validate a kernel image signatures.

Also improved is NFS (Network File Storage) support, NVDIMM support to allow the use of persistent memory as traditional RAM, and NVMe support by implementing NVMe over Fabrics, multipath support, passthrough command, as well as Namespace Write Protect and Asynchronous Namespace Access.

On top of the new UEK Release 6 features above, Oracle Linux 7.9 introduces several new features for Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK), such as an EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) driver for Intel ICX systems to enable error detection and reports of errors to the EDAC subsystem, as well as Mellanox ConnectX-6 Dx network adapter support.

Among other noteworthy changes, Oracle Linux 7 Update 9 also adds DIF/DIX (T10 P1) support for specific hardware, updates the FreeRDP tool to version 2.1.1 with new RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) options for the current Microsoft Windows terminal server version, and the Pacemaker cluster resource manager to version 1.1.23.

For new deployments, you can download Oracle Linux 7.9 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. Existing Oracle Linux 7 users will receive this update through the official repositories.

Image: Oracle

