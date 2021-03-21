PeaZip 7.8 Released with Interactive Extraction, New Portable Qt5 Build on Linux

PeaZip 7.8 open-source and cross-platform archive manager utility has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and improvements, along with support for additional file extensions.

The biggest new feature in PeaZip 7.8 is a new interactive extraction option that asks users if they want to skip, update or overwrite existing files and folders when extracting archives. On Linux, the option is not enabled by default, so you’ll have to enable it in the ‘Extract’ dialog as shown in the image below.

The new interactive extraction option comes as an alternative to the classic, single-step policy-based extraction method, which is still available in the new release. It provides users with a two-step extraction method across all archive types supported through 7z/p7zip.

Using the new interactive extraction method, PeaZip will extract the contents of the archive into a fresh folder and then moved the data to the actual output destination. According to the developers, all unneeded levels of directory nesting are removed during the interactive extraction.

Other new features included in PeaZip 7.8 are the ability to set custom archive types for “Extract everything for” under Options > Settings > Archive manager, Extract group, replace archive extensions with a custom one from the Advanced tab in the archiving screen, as well as to permanently set global priority for archiving/extraction tasks under Options > Settings > General, Tasks priority.

On Linux, PeaZip is now available as a portable Qt5 package as an alternative to the GTK2 build. However, the Qt5 portable build requires the libQt4Pas library (provided in the package) to be manually installed in /usr/local/lib or an equivalent directory, and then run the ldconfig command.

Among other improvements, PeaZip 7.8 adds support for using context menu functions when right-clicking an element on the breadcrumb (e.g. display properties, open command prompt here, open the path in system’s file explorer, etc.), and notifies users when a setting requires to restart the app via a hint text.

PeaZip currently supports a total of 211 file extensions. You can download PeaZip 7.8 right now from the official website as binaries for DEB or RPM-based distros, as well as portable GTK2, Qt5 or Flatpak packages.

