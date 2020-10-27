Pro1 X Smartphone to Ship with Android, Lineage OS, or Ubuntu Touch

UK-based FX Technology company launched today the Pro1 X Linux-powered smartphone on Indiegogo with the option to choose between Android, Lineage OS, or Ubuntu Touch mobile operating systems.

Meet Pro1 X, the successor of the Pro1 smartphone, developed in partnership with the XDA Developers community and focused on being privacy aware and to give users the best mobile experience powered by the Linux kernel.

To achieve that, Pro1 X ships pre-installed with either Google’s Android mobile operating system, as well as Lineage OS, an Android-based free and open-source mobile operating system, or the Ubuntu Touch OS from UBports Foundation.

The highly performant device features an interesting design with a full landscape physical backlit keyboard that slides from under the beautiful and generous 5.99-inch AMOLED display, allowing you to do split-screen multitasking and offering a complete desktop experience when using Ubuntu Touch’s convergence capabilities.

Even when using Ubuntu Touch, you’ll be able to run your favorite Android apps with AnBox, and when the device is in convergence mode you can use desktop apps with Libertine. Of course, the Pro1 X’s screen will act as a mouse to allow you to navigate your desktop when in convergence mode.

What’s even cooler is that the developers are working to offer support for more operating systems, including Debian GNU/Linux, Sailfish OS, and even Windows Mobile. But these are just on paper at the moment and there’s no telling when they will be available.

Under the hood, Pro1 X is using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, comes with either 6GB or 8GB RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 2TB via a MicroSD card, and a 3200 mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

Connectivity-wise, the smartphone features Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with Google Pay support, USB Type-C with HDMI support, as well as GPS/A-GPS.

Among other features, Pro1 X comes with an 8MP front camera, 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera, dual SIM, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, dedicated camera button, and fingerprint scanner.

To learn more about Pro1 X and to pre-order it, please visit its Indiegogo page. The cheapest variant you can pre-order right now costs $599 USD with 256GB internal storage, but you need to hurry because there are only a few of them left.

Shipping will start in March 2021.

