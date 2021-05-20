TUXEDO Computers Launches New TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux Laptop with 3K Display

German based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers launched today the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux laptop with 16:10 “Omnia” 3K display and powerful components.

The Linux-powered TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is now in its 6th generation, and, for the first time, it ships with a bigger, brighter, and sharper 14-inch display with a 16:10 format, 99% sRGB coverage, 400 cd/m2 brightness, and up to 2880×1800 pixels (3K) resolution. There’s also a variant with a 2K display, featuring 1920×1200 pixels resolution.

In addition, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 has a compact, business oriented design with a magnesium case of only 1.5 cm thin and 1 kg in size, narrow bezels and a huge glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons. This makes it one of the smallest and lightweight 14-inch 16:10 notebooks on the market, according to TUXEDO Computers.

“The InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen6 features an LTPS display: It is characterized by particular energy-savings without affecting the brightness level. Nevertheless, it delivers a higher resolution than conventional TFT displays,” said TUXEDO Computers.

Under the hood, the new TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Customers can choose between the Intel Core i5-1135G7 or the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPUs, which have integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics and maximum power consumption of 28 watts that leads to up to 12 hours of battery life in idle mode or up to 8 hours for office work.

The Linux laptop can also ship with up to 64 GB 3200 MHz dual-channel RAM, a full-featured USB-C 4.0 port including Thunderbolt 4 with Display Port 1.4 so you can connect up to two 4K monitors, two fast M.2 NVMe SSD drives for up to 4 TB of storage, as well as HDMI 2.0, USB-C 3.2 Gen2, and two USB-A 3.2 ports, a 2-in-1 audio jack, and an SD card reader.

On top of all that, customers can fully customize the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux laptop with their own logo, graphics design or even photo lasered onto the display lid, custom keyboard layouts, and the operating system of their choice, including the TUXEDO_OS 20.04 LTS with Budgie Desktop or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

You can configure and pre-order the Linux notebook right now from TUXEDO Computers’ online store. The price starts from 1.249 EUR (~1,522 USD) and pre-orders will start shipping to customers from May 31, 2021.

Image gallery courtesy of TUXEDO Computers

