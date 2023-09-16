Ubuntu 23.10 to Enable Native Wayland Support by Default on Its Firefox Snap

Canonical, the maker of the Ubuntu Linux distribution, announced that the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release will enable Wayland support by default for its Firefox Snap offering.

In an attempt to gather feedback from users and make Firefox’s native Wayland support ready for the masses ahead of the next Ubuntu LTS (Ubuntu 24.04) release, due out in April 2024, Canonical will enable Wayland support by default in the Firefox Snap web browser.

In the latest Ubuntu release, the Firefox Snap defaults to the XWayland implementation when using Ubuntu’s Wayland session, but starting with the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 release, due out on October 12th, 2023, the XWayland support will be replaced by Firefox’s native Wayland mode.

“Switching Firefox snap to default to Wayland mode when running under a Wayland session in Mantic should help the Desktop team and Mozilla folks gather feedback and gauge the readiness of Firefox’s native Wayland support, ahead of the next Ubuntu LTS release,” said Amin Bandali, Software Engineer on the Ubuntu Desktop.

This can also be done on current Ubuntu releases, such as Ubuntu 23.04, if you execute the following command in the Terminal app, which will switch the Firefox Snap to the “Wayland” channel.

sudo snap refresh --channel=wayland firefox

If you encounter issues and want to go back to the XWayland implementation, you can switch back to the stable version of the Firefox Snap by running the following command in the Terminal app, where yy.mm should be replaced with the Ubuntu version you are currently running (e.g. 23.04).

sudo snap refresh --channel=stable/ubuntu-yy.mm firefox

At the moment of writing, the latest Ubuntu 23.10 daily build ISO image comes with Firefox’s native Wayland mode enabled by default, if you’re using the Wayland session, and it appears to work well.

If you want to report issues with Firefox’s native Wayland support, you can do it on the Mozilla Bug Tracker.

