VirtualBox 6.1.14 Released with Full Support for Linux Kernel 5.8

Oracle released today the VirtualBox 6.1.14 update to its open-source and multi-platform virtualization software with full support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.8 kernel series.

Coming almost two months after the previous update, VirtualBox 6.1.14 is here as the first in the series to add full support for Linux kernel 5.8. Support has been added for both host and guest machines.

What this means is that you’ll now be able to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.8 in VirtualBox, as well as to use other supported operating systems (e.g. BSD, Windows) on virtual machines running on top of a Linux OS that uses Linux kernel 5.8.

Therefore, I recommend updating as soon as possible, especially if you’re using GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.8, either to run VirtualBox or in a virtual machine.

Also new in VirtualBox 6.1.14 is an improvement around the EFI implementation, adding support for booting from drives attached to the LsiLogic SCSI and SAS controller emulations.

Other than that, this update improves the shared clipboard by addressing a regression introduced in VirtualBox 6.1.2 which could lead to a potential crash when copying HTML data, as well as two other regression introduced in VirtualBox 6.1.0 one affecting the HDA emulation and the other one the reading of ISO9660 filesystems on attached media.

The GUI has been updated as well to better detect file name changes in the File location field when creating a virtual disk. Moreover, VirtualBox 6.1.14 improves support for running virtual machines with the VERR_NEM_MISSING_KERNEL_API_2 parameter when using Hyper-V.

For Windows hosts, this release improves the serial port implementation, and for macOS hosts it fixes webcam passthrough and audio input on macOS 10.14 Mojave and later.

You can download VirtualBox 6.1.14 right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 2 hours ago