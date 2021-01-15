Xfce 4.16 Desktop Lands in openSUSE Tumbleweed, Download Now

The latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment has landed in the software repositories of the openSUSE Tumbleweed distribution and it’s available for download in a form of a live ISO image.

If you’ve been waiting for Xfce 4.16 to land in openSUSE Tumbleweed, I have some good news today as the wait is over and you can install the desktop environment right now from distribution’s software repositories and upgrade from Xfce 4.14.

Xfce 4.16 brings many goodies for fans of the lightweight desktop environment, including fractional scaling, dark mode for the Panel, CSD (Client-side decorations) support for all the Settings dialogs, a revamped About Xfce dialog with info about CPU, GPU and RAM, as well as a refreshed look with new icons and color palette.

All those goodies and much more are now available for openSUSE Tumbleweed users, and if you’re not using the rolling release distro on your personal computer yet but only want to try the Xfce 4.16 desktop, you can also download a live ISO image with Xfce pre-installed from here for 64-bit, 32-bit or ARM 64-bit systems.

If Xfce isn’t your cup of tea and you’re using the modern KDE Plasma desktop environment instead, you should know that the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories were recently flooded by all the recent KDE software releases, including KDE Frameworks 5.78 and KDE Applications 20.12.1.

Or, if you want something more light-weight, the latest IceWM 2.0.0 window manager is now available as well in openSUSE Tumbleweed, along with many of the recent GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source applications.

So go ahead and update your openSUSE Tumbleweed installations as soon as possible if you want to enjoy all these goodies and much more, or, for new deployments, visit the official website to download the multitude of live and installable ISO images of openSUSE’s rolling release flavor.

