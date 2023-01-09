You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.1 on Ubuntu, Here’s How

Finally! You can now install the latest and greatest Linux 6.1 kernel series on your Ubuntu Linux computers, or on an Ubuntu-based distribution that’s based on a supported Ubuntu release. Here’s how!

Being the latest stable kernel series, Linux 6.1, which will also be a long-term supported (LTS) series receiving updates for at least two years, brings new features, better performance, and improved hardware support so you can enjoy a safer, faster, and more stable Linux desktop or server experience.

It took a while, but Linux kernel 6.1 is now finally available for Ubuntu users and users of Ubuntu-based distros. The latest release, Linux kernel 6.1.4, can be downloaded and installed on Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu), Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), or even Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa).

I don’t recommend installing a mainline kernel on an Ubuntu LTS edition, so I’ve only tested it with Ubuntu 22.10. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS ships with the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, which will receive support until October 2023, so you should stick with it for now.

Also, please note that, even if they’re official, these kernels are not signed. This means that you won’t be able to install them on UEFI/Secure Boot systems if Secure Boot is enabled. As such, you will have to first disable Secure Boot to install Linux kernel 6.1 on your Ubuntu machine.

Editor’s note: This guide uses the OFFICIAL kernel packages created by the Ubuntu Kernel Team. They are safe to install and tested on the latest Ubuntu releases for inclusion in future versions or to rebase their OEM kernels.

How to install Linux kernel 6.1 on Ubuntu via Mainline Tool

The easiest way to install Linux kernel 6.1 on your Ubuntu computer is via the Mainline tool. But, before you decide to make this step, ensure that your system is up to date and that you have a recent backup of your most important and precious files!

To install the Mainline tool, simply run the command below, one by one. Once the app is installed, run it and install the latest available Linux 6.1 kernel packages (usually they’re the ones at the top). Then reboot your computer to finish the installation.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cappelikan/ppa sudo apt update sudo apt install -y mainline

The best part about this method is that you’ll automatically receive a notification about newer Linux 6.1 kernel versions, so you can install them and keep your installation up-to-date at all times.

How to install Linux kernel 6.1 on Ubuntu via CLI

The second method is for advanced users and involves manually downloading the kernel packages from the mainline Ubuntu kernel PPA archive, built by the Ubuntu Kernel team (of course).

So, all you have to do to install Linux kernel 6.1 on your Ubuntu 22.10 computer is download the packages listed below, or directly from the mainline Ubuntu kernel PPA archive linked above, in a folder on your Home directory.

Once the kernel packages have been downloaded, you can install them all at once by running the command below in the Terminal app or a virtual terminal (VT), which you can access using the Ctrl+Alt+F1-6 keys.

sudo dpkg -i *.deb

Wait until the installation process is complete and then reboot your computer. That’s it, you’re now running Linux 6.1 on your Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) computer.

Image created by Marius Nestor for 9to5linux.com – DO NOT COPY WITHOUT PERMISSION

The good part about this method is that you can download kernels for other hardware architectures, such as AArch64 (ARM64), ARMHf (ARM Hard Float), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (pp64le), and IBM System z (s390x).

On the other hand, when new versions are released, you will have to manually download and install them. Of course, you can always switch to using the Mainline tool for a more automatic process!

Last updated 3 hours ago