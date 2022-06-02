You Can Now Pre-Order the HP Dev One Linux Laptop Powered by Pop!_OS Linux

Linux hardware vendor System76 and HP officially launched today the HP Dev One Linux-powered laptop targeted at developers and powered by the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS Linux distribution.

Unveiled last month, the HP Dev One laptop is the culmination of several years of collaboration between HP and System76 in an attempt to provide developers of all sorts with a premium notebook that ships pre-installed with the Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 LTS distribution based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).

HP Dev One is not a configurable laptop and it features an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor with AMD Radeon integrated graphics featuring hardware decoding, as well as DirectX12, HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 support, 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 storage, and a beautiful 14-inch Full HD (1920×1080) LED UWWA 1,000 nit display.

“System76 is thrilled to work with HP to advance open source and bring the Linux desktop to a much wider audience,” said System76 CEO Carl Richell. “By bringing together our engineering, marketing, and customer support, System76 with HP are introducing HP Dev One to combine powerful hardware with optimized Pop!_OS for the app dev community.”

The laptop also features dual stereo speakers, 2 multi-array microphones, Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two SuperSpeed USB Type-C ports up to 10Gbps signaling rate with USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports up to 5Gbps signaling rate (one for charging), headphone/microphone combo, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 720p HD camera, and a 3-cell, 53 Wh Li-ion battery.

HP Dev One also comes with a dual point backlit spill-resistant premium keyboard, a glass touchpad with gesture support, ambient light and hall sensors, as well as full-disk encryption.

The HP Dev One laptop is available for pre-order right now from the official website for $1,099 USD. However, it’s currently only available for purchase in the United States of America. Customers can also choose to buy the Linux laptop with System76’s Launch configurable keyboard and/or HP’s HP 935 creator wireless mouse.

Image credits: HP (edited by Marius Nestor)

