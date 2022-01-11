You Can Now Pre-Order the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition Linux Smartphone

PINE64 announced today that their latest PinePhone Pro Linux-powered smartphone is now available for pre-order for everyone who wants to buy the device.

Unveiled in mid-October 2021, the PinePhone Pro features a custom-made RK3399S Rockchip Hexa-Core processor that runs at at 1.5GHz, an ARM Mali T860 GPU, a gorgeous in-cell 1440×720 IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 4, 4GB of dual-channel 800MHz LPDDR4 RAM, and 128GB of internal eMMC flash storage.

The Linux phone also features a high-fidelity 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, accelerator, gyroscope, proximity, compass, and ambient light sensors, status LED, vibration motor, Micro SD slot, pogo-pins, USB-C port for charging, and DP alt-mode video out.

The PinePhone Pro is a tiny bit thicker than the original PinePhone, but its chassis is quite similar to keep the device compatible with all existing peripherals, including the PinePhone keyboard, PineDio LoRa, fingerprint reader, and wireless charging cases.

“The PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition is aimed at Linux developers with an extensive knowledge of embedded systems and/or experience with mobile Linux,” said PINE64.

The device also features hardware kill switches for the cameras, microphone, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack with UART output, an LTE modem (including GPS), as well as a removable Samsung J7 form-factor 3000mAh battery.

Software-wise, the PinePhone Pro is powered by the Manjaro Linux ARM distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment for mobile devices, a.k.a. Plasma Mobile (pre-Beta build).

You can pre-order the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition right now from the official website for $399.00 USD. All orders placed before January 18th will be dispatched during the week starting on January 24th. If you place the order after January 18th, it will be shipped in late February 2022.

Image credits: PINE64

Last updated 55 mins ago