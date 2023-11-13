AlmaLinux OS 9.3 Is Here as a Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux Alternative

The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.3 as the latest stable version for this free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 operating system.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

This release updates the Web Console to simplify the management tasks, introduces the ability for users to configure health check actions for Podman containers and vsock devices in virtual machines, and updates Application Streams to provide devs with all the flexibility and customization options they need.

Additionally, AlmaLinux OS 9.3 is here to deliver enhanced flexibility, stability, and reliability for hybrid cloud innovation. Under the hood, the distribution is powered by Linux kernel 5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3 from the upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 operating system.

The toolchain has been updated as well with components like GCC 11.4.1 as the default system compiler, as well as GCC 13, LLVM 16.0.6, Rust 1.71.1, Go 1.20.10, Keylime 7.3.0, Node.js 20, Redis 7, Apache 2.4.57, Grafana 9.2.10, PCP 6.0.5, Valgrind 3.21, SystemTap 4.9, elfutils 0.189, OpenSCAP 1.3.8, SEtools 4.4.3, and pcsc-lite-ccid 1.5.2.

Security-wise, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release improves support for the Extended Master Secret (EMS) extension (RFC 7627) required by the FIPS-140-3 standard for all TLS 1.2 connections and updates the SCAP Security Guide to version 0.1.69, which brings three new SCAP profiles aligned with the CCN-STIC-610A22 guide and ANSSI profiles 2.0.

AlmaLinux 9.3 is available for download right now from the official website for x86_64 (64-bit), AArch64 (ARM64), PPC64le (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z) architectures. Live images with the GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, and MATE desktops are available for download as well, along with Cloud and Container images.

