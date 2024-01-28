Arch Linux-Based SystemRescue 11 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS

Arch Linux-based SystemRescue 11 live Linux toolkit for system rescue and recovery tasks has been released today with a newer kernel, new packages, and various enhancements.

SystemRescue 11 is here ten months after the previous release, SystemRescue 10, and comes with a newer long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 6.6 LTS, a big jump from the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel used in the previous release, adding support for more recent hardware and some new features.

New tools are included in this release, namely the bcachefs-tools file system utilities for the bcachefs file system implementation, Blocksync-fast block device sync tool for block-based backups, The Sleuth Kit tools for raw file system inspection, as well as the Timeshift snapshot-based backup program.

On top of that, SystemRescue 11 replaces the dstat command-line resource statistics tool with dool , which is a fork of dstat , and adds a new “ssh_known_hosts” option in the YAML configuration to trust SSH CAs signatures on host keys.

SystemRescue uses the lightweight Xfce desktop environment by default for its live session and this release updates the Xfce configuration by enabling the screen saver and adding the battery icon to the panel for laptops.

Last but not least, SystemRescue 11 fixes the “findroot” boot option to make it work when /sbin/init is an absolute symlink and improve support for encrypted devices when the password is unknown, addressing a loop issue. For more details, you should check out the full changelog.

SystemRescue 11 is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit or 32-bit systems. SystemRescue doesn’t require installation so you can use it directly from a bootable USB drive

The devs recommend users to write the ISO image to a USB flash drive using the in-house built SystemRescue USB Writer utility, which is the recommended USB installation method on Linux systems.

