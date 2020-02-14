February 16, 2020
News

Blender 2.82 Released with AI Denoiser for Nvidia RTX GPUs, More

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Blender 2.82

Blender Foundation released today Blender 2.82, a new update to the popular free and open-source 3D computer graphics software that adds new features and numerous improvements.

Blender 2.82 comes two and a half months after version 2.81 as the second biggest update to the latest 2.80 series, adding an AI-accelerated Denoiser for Cycles for NVIDIA RTX graphics cards that supports multiple GPUs. The AI Denoiser is built into Blender’s view layer system and outputs great results with low samples.

Furthermore, this release introduces the ability to export Pixar’s open-source USD (Universal Scene Description) files, full integration of the UDIM tiled-based UV mapping system, and a new Mantaflow system for creating mind-blowing fire, smoke, liquid, and gas simulations.

Cloth simulations has been improved in Blender 2.82 to allow easy simulation of balloons and cushions, as well as to make cloth behave like a soft body. Also improved are the Cycles, which now ship with new operations for the Math node,  a new Random Per Island option for the Geometry node, and new interpolation modes for Map Range.

Also included in this release is support for custom shader AOVs, better group node sockets, the ability to preview passes in the Viewport, support for transparent materials to properly blend with volumetrics, normal mapping for non-mesh objects, and numerous improvements to the user interface.

You can download Blender 2.82 right now from the official website for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems. To get a quick overview of the changes included in this release, check out the video below. For more details and examples of what some of the new features can do, visit the release announcement page.

Blender 2.82 features overview

Source and images: Blender Foundation

Last updated

You might also like

CoreOS Container Linux

CoreOS Container Linux Will No Longer Be Supported After May 26, 2020

KDE Applications 19.12.2 includes Latte Dock 0.9.8

KDE Ships February 2020 Applications Update, Here’s What’s New

Simplicity Linux 20.1

Simplicity Linux 20.1 Released with New Gaming Edition, Cinnamon Desktop

Linux kernel 5.4 LTS

Linux Kernel 5.4 Is Now an Official LTS Release, Supported Until 2022

Focal Fossa

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” Artwork for Your Phone by Sylvia Ritter, Made with Krita

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 “Mercury” Released, This Is What’s New

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *