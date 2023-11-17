Calibre 7.0 E-Book Manager Introduces New Notes Feature, Support for Audio EPUBs

Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced today the release and general availability of Calibre 7.0 as the latest stable version and a major update to this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform e-book management software.

Calibre 7.0 arrives more than a year after Calibre 6.0 and introduces the ability to store notes that can contain links, images, as well as rich text formatting for authors, series, publishers, tags, and related elements. Users will be able to search, browse or link these notes within the app or export them as standalone HTML files.

Another interesting new feature in Calibre 7.0 is support for so-called “Audio EPUB” books which contain a pre-recorded voice reading the text. However, Calibre developer Kovid Goyal notes the fact that this feature may or may not work on Linux systems due to issues with patented codecs.

The new Calibre release also brings a long-requested feature, namely the ability to store “data” files associated with a book and support for managing these files automatically within the app. Users will be able to add extra data files to a book by selecting the book, right-clicking the “Add books” button, and then choosing the “Add data files to selected book records” option.

“You can also manage the data files by right-clicking the Edit metadata button and choosing Manage data files. The data files are simple files stored in the data sub-folder inside the book’s folder. A common use for such files is storing alternate covers or supplementary material associated with the book,” said Kovid Goyal.

Last but not least, Calibre has gained its own private Recycle Bin that bypasses the operating system’s Trash. This makes it possible to easily restore a book and its metadata after an accidental deletion with a single click.

The Recycle Bin feature also lets you browse recently deleted books.

Other than that, Calibre 7.0 adds support for HTML image maps to the E-book viewer, adds a “Show items in selected books” option to manage tags and authors, and updates the content server with a new button to return to the Book Details page at the top level of controls and the ability to show the three most recently added books in the default library.

It also brings support for new news sources, including Bookforum, Kirkus Reviews, and Poetry Magazine, and improves support for existing news sources, such as Financial Times, National Geographic, Hamilton Spectator, MIT Tech Review, Bloomberg, Washington Post, Project Syndicate, Cumhuriyet, Foreign Affairs, Harvard Business Review, and Wall Street Journal.

Of course, numerous bugs and issues were resolved for better stability and reliability, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, you can download Calibre 7.0 from the official website as binary packages for 64-bit and AArch64 (ARM64) systems that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution without installing anything.

Last updated 1 hour ago