Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 22 for IoT, Edge and Embedded Devices

Canonical today announced Ubuntu Core 22 as the latest stable version of this official Ubuntu flavor optimized for IoT (Internet of Things), as well as embedded and edge devices.

Ubuntu Core 22 comes as a fully containerized variant of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) introducing a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses and enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware from Canonical’s partners.

New features include remodeling capabilities to allow users to change device IDs so that they can be rebranded, remodeled, or assigned to a different Snap Store, support for validation sets to help users ensure that only specific Snaps are installed and that they stay at fixed revisions, the ability to factory reset devices, and MAAS (Metal as a Service) support.

For Raspberry Pi devices, Ubuntu Core 22 introduces support for PiBoot, a simple Raspberry Pi Zero bootloader designed to act as the “one-stage bootloader”, while offering various UX improvements like better support for HATs (expansion boards) and the ability to boot from external devices.

“Our goal at Canonical is to provide secure, reliable open-source everywhere – from the development environment to the cloud, down to the edge and to devices,” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical. “With this release, and Ubuntu’s real-time kernel, we are ready to expand the benefits of Ubuntu Core across the entire embedded world.”

Ubuntu Core 22 is available for download from the official website and supported on Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3), Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), Qualcomm DragonBoard, Intel NUC, as well as generic x86 and x86 KVM devices. The installation requires at least 384MB RAM (512MB with UEFI Secure Boot and FDE) and a minimum of 512MB of local storage.

Image credits: Canonical (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 2 hours ago