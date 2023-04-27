Clonezilla Live 3.1 Released with Memtest86+ 6.10, Improved RAID Support

Steven Shiau announced today the release and general availability of Clonezilla Live 3.1 (3.1.0-22) as a major update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for disk cloning and imaging.

Synced with the Debian Sid repository as of April 26th, 2023, and powered by Linux kernel 6.1.25 LTS, the Clonezilla Live 3.1 release is here to introduce two new tools, namely dvtm (dynamic virtual terminal manager) and dtach, a program that emulates the detach feature of screen.

Clonezilla Live 3.1 also introduces a new “-K” ( --ignoreactivationskip ) option to the vgchange command to allow it to handle snapshots, adds support for x86 architectures in the makeboot.sh script, and treats block devs that contain a file system in the image when restoring as a partition.

On top of that, various improvements have been added to fake/firmware RAID support, as well as to the check_if_disk_busy and is_partition functions of ocs-functions , and the ocs-onthefly and ocs-sr scripts were updated so that the devices list cache mechanism is always disabled if /dev/md* exists, while ocs-sr now lists both the disk and partition in the text-mode interface.

Several components have new versions in this release, such as EZIO 2.0.1-1, a tool for rapid server disk image cloning/deployment within the local area network, and Memtest86+ 6.10, the popular open-source memory testing tool.

Some bugs that were present in Clonezilla Live 3.0.3 and previous releases have been fixed as well, including invalid dialog options for the -p option, extra “stop” in parameters when stopping the lighttpd server, a syntax error about size when the dd image is converted by ocs-cvtimg-comp , and an issue with the devices list cache that failed to disable correctly.

Clonezilla Live 3.1 (3.1.0-22) is available for download right now from the official website as live ISO images for both 32-bit and 64-bit computers. You can use Clonezilla Live directly from a USB flash drive to clone partitions and disks for backup, mass deployment, or to restore a broken installation.

Last updated 30 mins ago